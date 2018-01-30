LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers say they’re concerned about the impact of a recent court ruling that they can’t scale back the state’s immunity from lawsuits, and say they may need to put the issue before voters in two years if a group can’t get its proposal on the ballot this fall.

A legislative panel on Tuesday discussed the state Supreme Court’s recent ruling that a 2006 measure allowing lawsuits against the state for violating its minimum wage law conflicted with the Arkansas constitution’s granting of sovereign immunity from suits. The ruling has prompted concern from critics that it will prevent a wide range of court challenges against the state.

A group is trying to put a proposal on the November ballot that would allow the Legislature to waive the state’s sovereign immunity.