LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has agreed to speed up its review of a ruling that has halted the issuance of the state’s first medical-marijuana growing licenses.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the high court set an expedited briefing schedule in an order on Wednesday. The final pleading is set to be submitted May 30.Arkansas appealed Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen’s order, which has also stopped the Medical Marijuana Commission’s review of more than 220 medical-marijuana dispensary applications.

In its request for an expedited appeal, Arkansas argued that this case was a matter of significant public interest.

The high court’s order comes before its summer break, which begins June 21. The state Supreme Court will return for its fall term Sept. 6.

___

Information from: KARK-TV.