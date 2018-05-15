LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A northwest Arkansas judge has temporarily blocked some TV stations from running a conservative group’s ad targeting a state Supreme Court justice seeking re-election.
Washington County Circuit Court Judge Doug Martin on Monday issued a temporary restraining order preventing the stations from running the ad from the Judicial Crisis Network, a Washington-based group that has been criticizing Justice Courtney Goodson ahead of the May 22 nonpartisan judicial election. Goodson is running against Appeals Court Judge Kenneth Hixson and state Department of Human Services Chief Counsel David Sterling. The group is also running ads against Hixson.
Goodson has also filed a lawsuit seeking to block several Little Rock-area stations from running the ads.
Martin scheduled a hearing for Thursday morning in Goodson’s lawsuit.
