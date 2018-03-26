LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge set aside part of her ruling that voided the state law regulating billboards after learning the attorney general’s office had objected.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Judge Mary McGowan’s case questions the constitutionality of Act 573, which limits the assessment methods a county can use to tax “off-premises advertising signs.”

McGowan ruled last week that that a section of the 2015 act was null and void. But she set aside that decision so that an objection by the state attorney general’s office can be argued.

McGowan says the attorney general’s office filed its objection on March 14, but that it didn’t appear in the electronic filing system before she issued her ruling.

A spokesman for the attorney general’s office says a lawyer for the office can’t discuss ongoing litigation.

