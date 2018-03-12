LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge is hearing testimony in a legal challenge to a voter ID law that’s nearly identical to a measure struck down by the state’s highest court about four years ago.

A Little Rock voter challenging the law and a local election official testified Monday before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray. Gray is considering the challenge to the law and a request to block the law’s enforcement before the state’s May 22 primary. Early voting starts May 7.

The lawsuit by Little Rock voter Barry Haas claims the law, which was enacted last year, circumvents a 2014 Arkansas Supreme Court ruling that struck down a previous voter ID measure. Haas was one of four voters who challenged the previous photo ID requirement.