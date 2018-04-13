LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has issued a temporary restraining order on an herbicide ban.

The state Plant Board’s dicamba ban takes effect Monday and will run through October 31. The ban was issued after the board received nearly 1,000 complaints last summer that the herbicide drifted onto crops and caused damage.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Judge Tonya Alexander issued the ruling Thursday after a motion was filed on behalf of about 85 farmers. Alexander says the farmers faced harm to their crops without the order.

Alexander’s ruling only affects the plaintiffs named in the filing and comes as the Arkansas Supreme Court examines another circuit judge’s ruling related to the ban.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled March 30 that six farmers were exempted from the dicamba cutoff.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com