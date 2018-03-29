FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A 55-year-old Arkansas inmate who was sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman when he was 16 years old has been released on parole.

James Dean Vancleave was convicted of capital murder in the 1978 fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Debra King in Fayetteville. Vancleave was charged as an adult and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Vancleave was resentenced last year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a separate case in 2012 that mandatory life without parole sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , the Arkansas Department of Community Correction sent notice last week that Vancleave has been paroled.

Prosecutors and the victim’s family opposed the parole request.

