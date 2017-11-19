LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas hospitals say a national shortage of IVs is the worst they’ve ever seen since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in September and knocked out a key plant that manufactures the medical equipment.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that state hospitals are using syringes, pills and new ready-to-use products instead of IVs whenever possible to conserve supplies.
The American Hospital Association sent a letter to federal officials earlier this month, asking them to work with manufacturers to find new suppliers. The group also said the situation was “quickly becoming a crisis and a looming threat to the public’s health.”
State hospitals say that despite the shortage, it won’t prevent patients receiving needed care.
___
Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com