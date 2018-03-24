MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in rural Arkansas say a homeowner has shot and killed a suspected intruder.
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a residence shortly after 12:10 a.m. Friday following reports of an armed and intoxicated person making threats. Minutes later, a sheriff’s office dispatcher reported that shots had been fired as the caller spoke over the phone.
Deputies found an open door at the residence and a man lying on the floor with a rifle next to him. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators later determined that the man had unlawfully entered the home armed with a weapon and was confronted by the homeowner.
The shooting remains under investigation.