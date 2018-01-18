Share story

By
The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A hog farm in northern Arkansas has been permitted to continue operating while it appeals the state’s decision to deny it a new permit in the Buffalo River’s watershed.

The Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission granted C&H Hog Farm’s request for a stay as it appeals the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality’s decision earlier this month to deny the farm’s new operating permit.

C&H Hog Farms had applied for a new permit on liquid animal waste systems for the farm near Mount Judea.

Whether the hog farm should be able to operate near the Buffalo River has been a contentious issue for almost six years. Opponents of the farm are concerned that pig manure will pollute the river.

The farm’s operators must appeal by Feb. 10 in order to maintain the stay.

