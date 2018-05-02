LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An attorney for an Arkansas hog farm says environmental officials didn’t sufficiently inform his clients and the public about the state’s permit process or decision-making about the farm.

But attorneys for the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality say the state didn’t have to provide more information to C&H Hog Farms.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the department has filed a motion to dismiss C&H’s appeal over being denied a new operating permit.

C&H has filed a request for partial summary judgment. The hog farm says it still has an active federal permit and alleges the department failed to seek public comment on its denial of the permit.

The Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission’s administrative law judge is expected to issue his ruling in the coming weeks.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com