WEST FORK, Ark. (AP) — Police have arrested the son of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding and violation of implied consent.

William Asa Hutchinson III was booked early Monday into the Washington County jail after State Police arrested him on a DWI charge.

Jail records show the 42-year-old attorney was released hours later on $1,626 bond. He’s scheduled to appear Wednesday in West Fork District Court.

Hutchinson’s arrest comes less than a year after a judge dismissed a DWI conviction against him due to citation errors. Hutchinson was cited in that case after crashing his pickup along an interstate in 2016.

He was also arrested that year in Alabama after police said he attempted to bring MDMA into a music festival.

A spokesman for the governor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.