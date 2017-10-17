LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor says he’ll “vigorously oppose” any highway funding ballot initiative that calls for tapping into general revenue for road needs.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday he opposes any attempt to divert tax revenue from new and used car sales, auto parts or other car-related items to raise additional money for the state’s highways. Hutchinson said diverting such money would create a hole in the state’s budget that would take away from other needs such as education and public safety.

The state Highway Commission in June voted to pursue putting a highway funding measure on next year’s ballot, but has not voted on a specific plan yet. The panel planned to discuss the possible highway funding initiative Wednesday.