FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — The governor of Arkansas has authorized a $100,000 grant for a town recovering from a tornado that recently swept through the area.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is using specialized funds to aid Mountainburg, a northwestern Arkansas town that didn’t qualify for state of federal assistance.

Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis says governor officials announced the grant out of the state emergency proclamation fund for “large debris removal” in the area on Tuesday.

The Southwest Times Record reports that the grant is part of $175,400 given to four areas in Arkansas damaged after a wave of severe weather this month.

Crawford County, Mulberry and Howard County will also receive funds. Mountainburg is located in Crawford County.

The April 13 tornado left 2,000 without power, damaged approximately 160 structures and resulted in four injuries.

