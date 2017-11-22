CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Campus police are investigating a sexual assault allegation at a University of Central Arkansas fraternity.

KATV-TV reports that officers received a report this week alleging a male student sexually assaulted a female student at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house early Sunday morning. The report describes the incident as a rape.

The university says the victim didn’t previously know the suspect. Police haven’t arrested anyone so far.

A spokesman for Sigma Phi Epsilon says the fraternity is cooperating with the university and police. The chapter agreed to suspend all activities until the investigation is complete.

Campus police say there have been three reports of sexual assault on campus this school year and five reports for 2017 altogether.

