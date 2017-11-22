CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Campus police are investigating a sexual assault allegation at a University of Central Arkansas fraternity.
KATV-TV reports that officers received a report this week alleging a male student sexually assaulted a female student at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house early Sunday morning. The report describes the incident as a rape.
The university says the victim didn’t previously know the suspect. Police haven’t arrested anyone so far.
A spokesman for Sigma Phi Epsilon says the fraternity is cooperating with the university and police. The chapter agreed to suspend all activities until the investigation is complete.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
Campus police say there have been three reports of sexual assault on campus this school year and five reports for 2017 altogether.
___
Information from: KATV-TV, http://www.katv.com/