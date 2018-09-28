LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The trial of former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, who is accused of using campaign funds for personal expenses, is being delayed until next year.
Online court records show U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker agreed Thursday to move the Republican’s trial from Oct. 22 to July 8 in order to give the defense more time to prepare.
Prosecutors didn’t object to the delay.
Hutchinson, who is the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, resigned in August after being charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors allege he used campaign money to pay for personal expenses, including a Caribbean cruise, tuition payments, groceries, Netflix fees, jewelry, a gym membership and his utility bills.