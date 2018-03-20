BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors say they’re awaiting confirmation from a DNA test they allege links a former police chief to the 1997 rape of a northwest Arkansas teacher.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a Monday arraignment hearing for Grant Hardin had been rescheduled because formal charges haven’t been filed against him.

Hardin was recently accused in a Rogers teacher’s rape after DNA linked him to the decades-old case. The state obtained his DNA after he pleaded guilty in October to fatally shooting a man last year. He’s currently serving 30 years in prison for that case.

The Arkansas Crime Laboratory is processing a second DNA test for the former Gateway police chief. Benton County prosecutors say they may have the test results by Wednesday.

Hardin’s arraignment is rescheduled for April 2.

___

