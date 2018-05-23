CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A jury has found a central Arkansas doctor not guilty of eight counts of sexual assault.

A judge has also declared a mistrial on eight other sexual assault counts against Dr. Robert Rook after the Faulkner County jury couldn’t reach a decision on those charges.

The Tuesday verdict comes after the 63-year-old Conway physician was accused of sexually assaulting more than a dozen women. Two former patients testified that Rook fondled them under the guise of a breast exam they didn’t request. Another testified Rook behaved inappropriately during breast and pelvic exams.

Rook’s attorney argued that accusers didn’t have physical evidence to convict the physician.

Prosecutor Jason Barrett says he plans “to talk with the victims, whose counts are still viable” and later determine how to proceed.