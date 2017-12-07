WALDRON, Ark. (AP) — A western Arkansas sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being shot in the elbow with a man near Waldron.
Scott County Sheriff Randy Shores says Deputy Stacy Wieburg was treated and later released at a hospital.
Shores says Wieburg was investigating reports of a drunken driver and was in his patrol vehicle when he was shot Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff says suspected shooter David Bently then ran into his home and refused to surrender until state police fired tear gas into the home about 2.m. Wednesday.
