LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Members of Arkansas’ Supreme Court say the state must change a law that kept same-sex couples from listing both of their names on birth certificates, but disagree on who should do it.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled the Arkansas law invalid, and state justices Thursday sent a case back to a lower court. Three justices say Pulaski County Judge Tim Fox impermissibly rewrote the statute and needs to write a new order, while another justice wants Fox to hold additional hearings. Three justices said legislators alone can change the law.

Three couples had sued the state for the right to amend their children’s birth certificates. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Arkansas’ Health Department began issuing birth certificates listing both spouses in a same-sex marriage.