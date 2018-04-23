LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ highest court has rejected an effort to force the state’s attorney general to approve the wording of a ballot measure that would legalize casinos in four counties.

The state Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition by Driving Arkansas Forward, the group trying to put the casinos legalization measure on the ballot in November.

The group sued after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge rejected the wording of its proposed constitutional amendment for the fourth time. Rutledge must approve the measure’s wording before the group can gather the thousands of signatures needed to put the proposal on the ballot.

Under the group’s proposal, two of the casinos would be allowed at or adjacent to the Oaklawn horse track in Hot Springs and at the Southland greyhound track in West Memphis.