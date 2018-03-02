HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. (AP) — A woman in west-central Arkansas has been arrested and charged on allegations of drinking while driving a school bus with more than a dozen students on board.

The Sentinel-Record reports that 57-year-old Anita Jean Cox was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. The charge is punishable by up to a year in jail.

An affidavit says the Garland County Sheriff’s office was contacted Jan. 12 about an incident that occurred on a school bus carrying 16 students the previous night. The affidavit says Fountain Lake Elementary School’s assistant principal saw that the bus driver, identified as Cox, “almost had a wreck and seemed to be impaired while driving.”

Cox has resigned from her position. She’s been released from jail on $1,000 bond and is set to appear in court this month.

