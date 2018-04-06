LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas board has approved regulations that add more requirements for doctors prescribing high doses of opioids.

The Arkansas State Medical Board approved the new rules Thursday despite complaints from chronic-pain patients seeing reduced opioid prescriptions.

Some board members say doctors appear to be misinterpreting the rules as limiting dosages instead of requiring they take extra precautions when the dosages exceed certain amounts.

The new rules would limit opioid prescriptions for acute pain. They would also require doctors to justify a prescription with daily doses of more than 50 morphine milligram equivalents.

Board member Don Phillips says the rules aim “to make inappropriate treatments become appropriate treatments.”

The regulations now go the Legislative Council. Board attorney Kevin O’Dwyer says the rules could take effect next month if the council approves them.