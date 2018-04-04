LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ attorney general says she and her husband are expecting their first child this summer.

Leslie Rutledge announced her pregnancy Tuesday in a post on Twitter . She says she’s due in August and that she and her husband, Boyce Johnson, are thrilled.

The Republican became Arkansas’ first female attorney general when she was elected in 2014. She’s running for re-election this year against Democrat Mike Lee and Libertarian Kerry Hicks.

Rutledge also serves as chairwoman of the national Republican Attorneys General Association.

Rutledge and Johnson married in 2015.