LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ attorney general is asking the state’s highest court to lift a judge’s order that the state go into mediation with three same-sex couples over how to change a birth certificate law that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled illegally favors heterosexual parents.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge asked the state Supreme Court Wednesday to vacate Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox’s orders requiring mediation on how to change the birth certificate law. Rutledge also challenges Fox’s order that she personally attend the mediation, scheduled for Saturday.

The filing said both sides negotiated a proposed order to comply with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, but Fox had rejected it.

Fox last month threatened to block Arkansas from issuing birth certificates if attorneys don’t find a fix for the law by Jan. 5.