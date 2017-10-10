LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ attorney general is asking a state court to dismiss a condemned killer’s bid to have his execution next month halted.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in court papers filed Tuesday that a Jefferson County judge doesn’t have the authority to stay Jack Greene’s Nov. 9 execution. Greene has asked the court to halt his execution so a hearing can be held to determine whether he’s competent to be executed. Greene’s attorneys argue he suffers from a psychotic disorder and it would be unconstitutional to execute him.
Greene was convicted of killing Sidney Jethro Burnett in 1991 after Burnett and his wife accused Greene of arson.
Rutledge said state and federal courts have already rejected the argument that Greene is mentally incompetent.
