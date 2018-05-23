LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ attorney general has approved the wording for ballot measures that would raise the minimum wage, legalize casinos and change the redistricting process.

That’s after the state Supreme Court ordered her to certify the wage-hike proposal.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge certified the measures on Wednesday, hours after justices gave her three days to approve or substitute language for a proposed initiated act to gradually raise Arkansas’ minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2022. The sponsor of the measure sued after Rutledge had previously rejected its wording.

Rutledge’s certification means supporters can begin gathering the thousands of signatures needed to get the proposals on the November ballot.

Rutledge said she approved the measures “in an exercise of caution” after the court’s order, which she said didn’t put fort clear standards.