LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court says it won’t allow Arkansas to enforce a law that critics say would make the state the first in the U.S. to effectively ban abortion pills.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied a request by the state to put on hold a judge’s order preventing Arkansas from enforcing the law.
That law says doctors who provide the pills must hold a contract with a physician with admitting privileges at a hospital who agrees to handle any complications.
Planned Parenthood has said its two facilities and another unaffiliated clinic in Little Rock have been unable to find a physician willing to contract with them.
The state’s appeal over the preliminary injunction halting the law is still pending before the appeals court.