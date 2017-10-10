HAYDEN, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman remains in recovery at a Las Vegas hospital more than a week after she was shot while attending a country music festival where a gunman killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others.

KGUN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2yEGHGp ) that family members of Jovanna Martinez-Calzadillas say the Mesa resident is in stable condition and they hope to bring her back to Arizona later this week.

Residents of Hayden, Arizona, where Martinez-Calzadillas grew up, held a vigil for the mother of two on Sunday. A former classmate organized the event where hundreds rallied support for the family and prayed for her recovery.

Family member Maribel Perez says the ordeal has been “like a nightmare that has not gone away,” but Martinez-Calzadillas is surrounded by family in her hospital room.

___

Information from: KGUN-TV, http://www.kgun9.com/news/