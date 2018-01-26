PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors say an Arizona woman has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man and taking his truck.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said 24-year-old Judith Walthers was sentenced Friday in the death of 54-year-old Kevin Worzalla.
Authorities say they were called to a Mesa apartment in February 2014 to check the welfare of a tenant who had not been heard from for several days. They found Worzalla’s body with multiple injuries and stab wounds.
Neighbors told police Walthers had been storing her belongings at Worzalla’s home and had been using his vehicle.
Most Read Stories
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field
- Woman dies when vehicle drives off dock at Anacortes ferry terminal
- NTSB report: Amtrak engineer missed speed-limit signs before train crashed south of Tacoma
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
At the time, police had said DNA from Walthers was found on bloody items at the crime scene and there was evidence that she allegedly attempted to clean the crime scene.