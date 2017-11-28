DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — An Arizona woman and three children have been injured in a solo vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in the Southern California desert.

The California Highway Patrol says an eastbound Chevrolet Trailblazer went off the right side of the road and overturned at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in Desert Center, about 70 miles east of Palm Springs.

The driver, 32-year-old Lauren Sanders of Phoenix, was ejected and suffered major injuries. The CHP says she was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center by helicopter.

An 8-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The CHP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The children were in child safety seats.