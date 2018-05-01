DENVER (AP) — Arizona’s largest water provider is trying to defuse a dispute over how it manages its share of the Colorado River, a critical but over-used waterway that serves 40 million people in seven U.S. states and Mexico.

The Central Arizona Project said Tuesday it “regrets using language” that angered other river users. The utility pledged to be more respectful.

Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming accused the Arizona utility last month of manipulating a major Colorado River reservoir to keep its own supplies high but potentially requiring others to cut back.

Colorado’s representative on Colorado River issues, James Eklund, described the utility’s new statement as an apology. He said was encouraged but is waiting to see how the utility follows through.

The Central Arizona Project serves about 5 million people.