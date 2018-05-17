PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.9 percent in April as the state’s economy added 5,300 nonfarm jobs, many in leisure and hospitality and construction.

The state’s April seasonally adjusted unemployment rate went unchanged from March, with a month-over-month increase of 5,984 people in Arizona’s seasonally adjusted labor force.

State officials say leisure and hospitality was among nine sectors that added jobs in April as the sector’s workforce grew by 2,500.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector was among two sectors that lost jobs as it shed 3,100 positions.