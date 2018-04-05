PHOENIX (AP) — The association representing Arizona teachers and a grassroots group that has been organizing protests over low teacher pay want to sit down with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to negotiate.

The Arizona Education Association and Arizona United Education sent a letter to Ducey and leaders of the state Legislature Thursday seeking the talks. They are demanding a 20 percent teacher pay hike and annual raises, higher pay for support staff, a restoration of school funding to 2008 levels and an end to new tax cuts until per-pupil funding reaches the national average.

The governor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the request. Last week, Ducey said he was sticking with his current plan to add a 1 percent raise and restore some previously-cut school funding.