PHOENIX (AP) — Teachers will be wearing red shirts and walking arm-in-arm at around a thousand schools across Arizona to show solidarity in their demand for higher salaries.

Wednesday’s “walk-ins” are part of a grassroots movement pushing for a 20 percent raise and more than $1 billion in new education funding. Arizona’s demonstration is part of a wave of educators demanding higher pay that started in West Virginia where teachers successfully won a 5 percent raise after a statewide strike.

Oklahoma teachers have walked out in protest over educating funding, and Kentucky educators called in sick to protest pension reform.

Arizona Educators United has mobilized teachers and supporters across the state through their #RedforEd campaign. In addition to a 20 percent pay bump, they’re seeking increased pay for support professionals, a permanent raise structure, and a freeze on corporate tax cuts until per-pupil spending reaches the national average.

Noah Karvelis, a co-founder of Arizona Educators United, said while the request for raises has received the most attention, teachers are ultimately fighting for their students.

“Our teachers are part of it, but we’re having kids learning in abysmal situations — no paper towels in the classrooms, no textbooks in the classroom, no chairs or not enough chairs for kids,” he said. “We’re essentially throwing away a whole generation of Arizonans and their futures and that’s unacceptable.”

So far, Gov. Doug Ducey and the Republican-controlled legislature haven’t budged to the group’s demands. The governor has stuck by his proposal for a 1 percent increase this year, while pledging that other fund hikes will come down the road.

A lack of legislative action could trigger a massive job action. On Monday, Arizona Educators United told their 35,000 Facebook members to prepare for a possible walk-out this week that would close schools. It urged members to ensure their students have places to go during the day, and to check that superintendents and school boards are aware of the actions.

Arizona teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation. According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Arizona elementary teachers earned a median wage of $43,280 in 2017 and high school teachers $46,470, the 3rd and 6th lowest in the nation, respectively. Adjusted for local cost of living, federal figures show elementary teachers actually rank 49th in earnings and high school teachers 48th.

AP writer Bob Christie contributed to this report.