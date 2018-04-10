PHOENIX (AP) — Teachers will be wearing red shirts and walking arm-in-arm at around a thousand schools across Arizona to show solidarity in their demand for higher salaries.

Wednesday’s “walk-ins” are part of a statewide campaign for a 20 percent raise and more than $1 billion in new education funding.

The school demonstrations are organized by Arizona Educators United. The grassroots group has mobilized teachers and supporters across the state through their #RedforEd campaign.

This week it told members to prepare for a possible walk-out that would close schools.

Arizona teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation. The pay push comes amid a national wave of educators demanding higher pay and increased school funding.