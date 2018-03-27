PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona teachers and education advocates are planning a day of action across the state to highlight low teacher pay and school funding.

The grassroots group Arizona Educators United and a group called Save Our Schools Arizona that forced a vote on a school voucher expansion plan events in Phoenix, Tucson and seven other cities Wednesday.

The main event is at the state Capitol in Phoenix. The educators group plans to lay out its demands for teacher pay increases and boosts to other school funding.

Arizona Educators United has held Capitol protests since early March. A sickout last week by Pendergast Elementary School District teachers shuttered most schools in the west Phoenix and Glendale district.

Arizona teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation.