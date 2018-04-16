PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona teachers who have pushed for big raises and an increase in school funding say Gov. Doug Ducey’s teacher raise proposal falls short and they’re moving to take a strike vote.
The leaders of the grassroots group Arizona Educators United posted a video on Facebook Sunday night saying three days of voting begins Tuesday.
The Republican governor on Thursday proposed a 9 percent teacher pay raise this year and 10 percent more by 2020, on top of 1 percent they are getting this year.
But he didn’t address teachers’ other demands, which include raises for support staff, a return to pre-Great Recession school funding levels and no more tax cuts until school spending reached the national average.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
- Catholic priest under investigation left suicide notes