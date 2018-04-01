PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that will decide whether young immigrants granted deferred deportation status under a program started by former President Barack Obama are eligible for lower in-state college tuition.

Monday’s hearing will consider an effort by the Maricopa County Community Colleges District to overturn a June 2017 state Court of Appeals ruling that found young immigrants in the program aren’t eligible.

That ruling said the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA did not confer legal status and each state can decide on optional benefits for DACA recipients.

Arizona law bars public benefits such as in-state tuition for students without legal status.