PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to review a groundwater supply issue involving a planned large new residential development in Sierra Vista.

The justices will review issues centering on a challenge to the state Department of Water Resources’ approval of an application by Pueblo del Sol Water Co. for designation of an adequate water supply.

A trial judge ruled that the department hadn’t met its obligations under state law for consideration of the application, but the Court of Appeals then ruled that the trial judge erred in considering availability of water and impact of pumping.

The Supreme Court said it’ll consider only several appeal issues, including whether the department’s consideration of the adequacy of a groundwater supply must include a federal agency’s reserved water rights.