PHOENIX (AP) — Some Arizona high school students are expected to head to the state Capitol in Phoenix for a rally protesting gun violence such as the shooting recently took the lives of 17 people in Florida.
Seventeen-minute walkouts are scheduled Wednesday at a scattering of schools around Arizona. Phoenix’s high school district is on spring break this week.
One Phoenix elementary school is making Wednesday a “day of caring” in response to some of its older students expressing interest in participating in the national walkout.
Principal Mike Duff of the K-8 Madison Traditional Academy said many seventh- and eighth-graders expressed a desire to show support.
The school’s students will place pink ribbons on a school fence, with older students helping younger ones.