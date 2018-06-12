PHOENIX (AP) — About 30 students gathered at the Arizona state Capitol for a “die-in” on the second anniversary of the Pule nightclub shooting.

March for Our Lives Arizona organized the event Tuesday in honor of those killed at the Florida nightclub and to call for a special session on gun control. Participants spread out on the floor of the Executive Tower for 49 minutes, one for each shooting victim.

Republican Gov.Doug Ducey had proposed a school safety bill earlier this year. That plan would increase mental and behavioral health resources for schools. It would also create a new way to petition courts to prevent a dangerous individual from accessing guns. But the legislature adjourned without passing the plan.

Ducey said Tuesday he wouldn’t bring lawmakers back if they wouldn’t take action.