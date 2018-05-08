FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona state trooper was injured during a confrontation with a possibly intoxicated pedestrian walking on a state highway north of Flagstaff.

Trooper Kameron Lee says the incident occurred Monday night along U.S. 180.

Lee says the trooper’s injuries aren’t life-threatening, the suspect is in custody and that the incident is under investigation.

No identities were released.