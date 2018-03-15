PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Arizona state Treasurer Jeff DeWit as chief financial officer for NASA, setting the stage for his resignation.

The unanimous voice vote on Wednesday comes about four months after President Donald Trump named DeWit to the post.

DeWit office says he plans to resign his post once timing for his official swearing in is determined. His seat will be filled an appointee named by Gov. Doug Ducey, who will serve until after the November election.

DeWit was an early Trump supporter who served as chief operating officer for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. He is a first-term Republican and state law requires that Ducey appoint another Republican.

Several Republican and Democratic candidates have already announced their intent to run for the treasurer’s post.