Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — This year’s Easter eggs may already be hard-boiled, dyed and laid in a basket, but Arizona purchasers next year might wind up with a batch that’s a little less fresh.

State lawmakers are considering a proposal to put a 45-day expiration date on Grade A eggs, clearing the way for a longer window of use than the current 24-day sell-by date.

The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Jill Norgaard, R-Phoenix. She says she put forward the proposal after learning the state had the among the strictest egg sell-by rules in the nation.

Other states have 30 to 45 date expiration periods. Norgaard says the longer dates will reduce food waste by extending the shelf life.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Norgaard says she hopes the bill will get a final vote early next week.

MELISSA DANIELS