PHOENIX (AP) — This year’s Easter eggs may already be hard-boiled, dyed and laid in a basket, but Arizona purchasers next year might wind up with a batch that’s a little less fresh.

State lawmakers are considering a proposal to put a 45-day expiration date on Grade A eggs, clearing the way for a longer window of use than the current 24-day sell-by date.

The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Jill Norgaard, R-Phoenix. She says she put forward the proposal after learning the state had the among the strictest egg sell-by rules in the nation.

Other states have 30 to 45 date expiration periods. Norgaard says the longer dates will reduce food waste by extending the shelf life.

Norgaard says she hopes the bill will get a final vote early next week.