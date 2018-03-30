PHOENIX (AP) — This year’s Easter eggs may already be hard-boiled, dyed and laid in a basket, but Arizona purchasers next year might wind up with a batch that’s a little less fresh.
State lawmakers are considering a proposal to put a 45-day expiration date on Grade A eggs, clearing the way for a longer window of use than the current 24-day sell-by date.
The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Jill Norgaard, R-Phoenix. She says she put forward the proposal after learning the state had the among the strictest egg sell-by rules in the nation.
Other states have 30 to 45 date expiration periods. Norgaard says the longer dates will reduce food waste by extending the shelf life.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Norgaard says she hopes the bill will get a final vote early next week.