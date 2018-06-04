PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has settled a lawsuit that claimed says thousands of residents are being disenfranchised by the way the state is handling voter registration applications that don’t provide proof of citizenship.

The suit filed by the League of United Latin American Citizens and Arizona Students’ Association was settled on Monday.

It claimed the state’s voter registration process was unduly burdensome, as people who use a state-produced application and fail to provide proof could not vote in both state and federal elections.

Plaintiffs wanted Arizona officials to register applicants who use the state form so that they can vote in federal elections, even if they don’t provide proof.

The groups that challenged the registration practices say 26,000 voters in Maricopa County alone have been disenfranchised as a result of the state’s policies.