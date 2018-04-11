Share story

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona consumers will soon be able to buy certain types of eggs that are stamped with a longer shelf life.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed legislation that creates a 45-day expiration date for Grade A eggs. Proponents of the measure said it could help eliminate food waste, and it will provide out-of-state shippers more time to transport their products to Arizona stores.

No dates would change for Grade AA eggs. Those will continue to have a 24-day sell-by date that’s one of the strictest in the U.S.

The proposal received widespread bipartisan support.

Food safety experts say eggs are safe to eat even if they’ve left the farm several weeks ago as long as they’ve been properly stored.

