PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Senate panel dominated by Republicans has approved a proposal that greatly boosts abortion reporting requirements for doctors, clinics and hospitals.

The proposal from Republican Sen. Nancy Barto was approved on a 5-2 party-line vote by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday, with Democrats opposed.

Among other provisions, the bill would add to already robust reporting requirements by requiring doctors to ask specifically why a patient was seeking an abortion and report details of any complications.

Barto said the additional information is needed, while Democrats said it was designed to shame women.

The state Legislature and current and former Republican governors have consistently signed off on abortion restrictions, but this so far is the only abortion-related proposal this session.

— The legislation is Senate Bill 1394