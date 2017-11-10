TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Rep. Martha McSally declined to answer questions about a possible U.S. Senate run during her first public appearance in southern Arizona since she told fellow Republicans she planned to run.

McSally told reporters at an event with a Trump Administration official Friday that she couldn’t talk politics at an official event. The Republican appeared with the leader of the Small Business Administration, Linda McMahon, to tout the proposed Republican tax overhaul.

McSally told GOP colleagues at the U.S. Capitol Monday that she’s running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake. But she hasn’t made a formal announcement.

McSally would face off against former state Sen. Kelli Ward and could face other Republicans.

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is seeking her party’s nomination along with several lesser-known Democrats.