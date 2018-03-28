PHOENIX (AP) — Students graduating from public universities in Arizona are required to pay additional application fees and have costs associated with commencement ceremonies that can add up to a few hundred dollars.
The Arizona Republic reports universities in the state charge from $35 to $50 for students to apply for graduation, but regalia and optional graduation packages can create financial burdens on the cash-strapped students.
Arizona State University officials say its $50 fee for the graduation application also includes the costs of a diploma, diploma case and producing the commencement ceremonies.
University of Arizona officials say the school also charges $50 for an application fee, which covers administrative costs for checking that students met requirements for graduation.
___
Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com